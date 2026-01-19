AI predictions on how AI will shape both threats and cyberdefense in 2026

But what truly distinguishes APAC is how AI is taking root: adoption is rising from the ground up, powered by hyper-connected consumers, massive device penetration, and tech-savvy younger populations that integrate AI into their daily experiences long before enterprises formally roll it out.

This bottom-up momentum, reinforced by robust investment, CEO-led strategies, and fast-growing digital markets, is turning APAC into the world’s most dynamic AI proving ground, where “AI Frontier” companies are born and where the future of enterprise transformation is emerging first.

As AI adoption accelerates across the region, the implications extend far beyond enterprise productivity and customer experience.

For cybersecurity leaders, APAC’s position in the field of AI innovation makes it both a model and a warning: the same technologies driving business transformation are also redefining how threats are created, automated, and deployed.

Kaspersky experts outline how the development of AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape in 2026, both for individual users and for businesses.

LLMs are influencing defensive capabilities while simultaneously expanding opportunities for threat actors.