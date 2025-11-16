Thai Businesses Attacked by Spyware Over 21,000 Times in Six Months Amid Regional Surge



Cybersecurity firm reports a 70% spike in spyware attacks across Southeast Asia in H1 2025, warning that the rise of ‘zero-click’ commercial tools poses a new strategic risk.

Businesses across Thailand and Southeast Asia are facing an escalating cybersecurity crisis, driven by a rapid increase in targeted spyware attacks that steal highly confidential data, a new report from Kaspersky has warned.

During the first half of 2025, Thailand ranked fourth in the region for targeted espionage, recording 21,014 instances of spyware attacks aimed at its organisations and corporate networks.

The regional trend is alarming. Kaspersky's enterprise solutions detected and blocked a total of 427,265 spyware attacks across Southeast Asia between January and June 2025.

This marks a massive 70.73 per cent increase from the 250,260 attacks recorded during the same period the previous year.

Vietnam topped the list with 191,976 detected attacks, followed by Malaysia (96,539) and Indonesia (85,560). Thailand's 21,014 detections were closely followed by Singapore (20,157) and the Philippines (12,019).

