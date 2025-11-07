Thailand's Digital Competitiveness Declines: Urgent Reform Needed to Adapt to AI Era

"Digital Competitiveness" is a key indicator of a country's ability to compete in the digital age. A mere drop of one rank is more than just a number—it signals a warning that the country is not yet ready to handle the “transition to the AI era” that is transforming global economies.

The Thailand Management Association (TMA) revealed the 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking (WDCR), showing that digital competitiveness is crucial for economic efficiency and national resilience to crises. A strong digital policy framework, flexible business practices, and the development of high-skilled personnel are essential factors for boosting a country's digital capabilities in this intensifying digital age.

This year, Thailand dropped one rank to 38th place, with technology being the main drag on its competitiveness. Urgent structural reforms are needed to face the challenges of the AI era.



Thailand’s Digital Competitiveness in 2025

The 2025 ranking placed Thailand at 38th out of 69 economies, marking a 1-rank drop from last year. This decline is mainly due to a significant drop in the technology factor, which fell by 6 ranks, from 23rd last year to 29th this year. Previously, technology was one of Thailand's key strengths.

When considering the sub-factors under the technology category, including regulatory framework, capital, and technological framework, it was found that the rankings have declined across all areas.