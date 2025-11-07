Thailand's Digital Competitiveness Declines: Urgent Reform Needed to Adapt to AI Era

"Digital Competitiveness" is a key indicator of a country's ability to compete in the digital age. A mere drop of one rank is more than just a number—it signals a warning that the country is not yet ready to handle the “transition to the AI era” that is transforming global economies.
The Thailand Management Association (TMA) revealed the 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking (WDCR), showing that digital competitiveness is crucial for economic efficiency and national resilience to crises. A strong digital policy framework, flexible business practices, and the development of high-skilled personnel are essential factors for boosting a country's digital capabilities in this intensifying digital age.
This year, Thailand dropped one rank to 38th place, with technology being the main drag on its competitiveness. Urgent structural reforms are needed to face the challenges of the AI era.
The 2025 ranking placed Thailand at 38th out of 69 economies, marking a 1-rank drop from last year. This decline is mainly due to a significant drop in the technology factor, which fell by 6 ranks, from 23rd last year to 29th this year. Previously, technology was one of Thailand's key strengths.
When considering the sub-factors under the technology category, including regulatory framework, capital, and technological framework, it was found that the rankings have declined across all areas.
Additionally, several technology indicators remain stagnant due to insufficient growth, such as low R&D investment and the slow adoption of advanced technologies like AI and automation in industries, which is lagging behind expectations.
The significant drop in Thailand’s technology factor in the WDCR 2025 report is driven by both internal domestic factors and the rapid advancements of competing countries:
Thailand’s declining digital competitiveness ranking signals that the country must transition from focusing on basic digital usage to fostering an innovation-driven economy with high value-added growth.
IMD suggests that industry performance is mainly influenced by three key drivers: infrastructure, skilled personnel, and swift regulatory frameworks. These are necessary to facilitate the adoption and integration of technology. The government must:
The WDCR 2025 report reveals increasing uncertainty and complexity for businesses and governments in coping with the competitive landscape. The top 10 countries for digital competitiveness out of 69 in 2025 are:
Notably, Singapore remains the strongest digital hub in ASEAN, holding the top 10 spot despite dropping from 1st place last year. Singapore excels in all three main categories, with its regulatory framework ranked first globally.
The “geopolitical divide” is also increasingly affecting the digital capabilities of countries, with competitors accelerating their technology and innovation adoption.
The digital competition is akin to a marathon, where countries must race against time and rivals. If Thailand fails to accelerate innovation and investment, it risks falling behind, as it is already losing ground compared to faster-moving competitors globally.
The World Digital Competitiveness Ranking (WDCR) 2025 is produced by the World Competitiveness Center of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Switzerland.