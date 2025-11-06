Thailand’s digital economy forecast to grow 4.2% in 2026, twice the pace of national GDP

The National Board of Digital Economy and Society (BDE) forecasts that Thailand’s digital economy (Digital GDP) will expand by 4.2% in 2026, slowing slightly from the 5.0% growth expected in 2025 but still growing twice as fast as the overall economy, which the Ministry of Finance projects to expand by only 2.0%. The digital economy is expected to reach a value of 5.6 trillion baht next year.

Wetang Phuangsup, Secretary-General of the BDE, said the digital sector remains a key growth driver for Thailand in 2026, despite global headwinds. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the global economy to grow by 3.1%, down from 3.2% in 2025, while the World Trade Organization (WTO) projects global trade to rise by only 0.5%, down from 2.4%, due to the ongoing US-China trade war and the full impact of new tariff measures.

Despite these challenges, the BDE expects Thailand’s digital economy to benefit from the upturn in the global electronics cycle, increased investment in advanced technologies, and strong growth in data centre businesses and AI adoption across industries — all key pillars of Thailand’s new digital infrastructure.