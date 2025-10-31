Thailand runs a digital-services deficit of over US$6 billion a year, yet collects no tax on digital services

Thailand has recorded a large trade surplus in goods with the United States, but paradoxically is suffering a massive deficit in the digital-services sector — estimated at more than 2 hundred billion baht a year (about US$6 billion) — because it permits foreign online services to operate without being subject to digital-services tax.

In tangible-goods exports to the US Thailand enjoys a surplus, yet in the realm of “digital services” – subscriptions to foreign platforms such as Apple iCloud, Google, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Facebook and advertising on those platforms, Thai consumers and advertisers spend large sums overseas. E-commerce and social-media-based ad spending are among the major outflows. E-commerce specialist Pawoot Pongvitayapanu estimates the digital-services deficit at as much as 200 billion baht annually and rising.

Taxing digital services is technically and politically challenging. The host company must identify which country the transaction originates from (for instance via user-IP address); if the platform is unregistered in Thailand and offers services cross-border, enforcement is difficult. On top of that, the US exerts pressure on countries not to impose digital-services taxes that uniquely target US tech firms.

Recently, under a framework agreement with the United States, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand reportedly committed not to impose a tax on US-based digital-services providers, and to refrain from discriminating against them in e-commerce, social media, streaming, cloud-hosting and other online services.