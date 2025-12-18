Thailand loses to Vietnam in extra time, misses out on 17th SEA Games gold

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2025

The match started strongly for Thailand, with Yotsakorn Burapha scoring a stunning free kick in the 20th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. In the 31st minute, Thailand extended their lead to 2-0 through a brilliant play by Seksan Rattree, who fired a left-footed shot into the net after receiving a pass from Kakana Khamyok.

However, Vietnam responded in the second half. In the 49th minute, Thailand’s Sorawat Phosaman fouled Nguyen Dinh Bac in the box, giving Vietnam a penalty. Bac converted it confidently, reducing the deficit to 2-1. Vietnam then intensified their pressure, and in the 60th minute, they equalized with a header from Pham Le Duc from a corner kick, making it 2-2.

The final 10 minutes of regular time saw both teams push for a winner. Vietnam had a chance when Nguyen Hun Minh’s header hit the post, while Thailand made three substitutions in an attempt to find a fresh spark. Despite a stunning save from Sorawat Phosaman to deny Nguyen Tan Nan, the match remained tied 2-2, sending it into extra time.

In the 96th minute, Vietnam capitalized on a rebound after Sarawat Phosaman saved a shot from Le Van Truong. Nguyen Tan Nan followed up to put Vietnam ahead 3-2. Thailand fought valiantly, with Thanakrit Chotmuangpak having a late opportunity to equalize, but his shot went wide.

Vietnam held on to secure a 3-2 victory, claiming their fourth SEA Games gold. Thailand, still in search of their 17th title, will have to wait for another chance to add to their record of gold medals.

