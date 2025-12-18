Thailand loses to Vietnam in extra time, misses out on 17th SEA Games gold

The final 10 minutes of regular time saw both teams push for a winner. Vietnam had a chance when Nguyen Hun Minh’s header hit the post, while Thailand made three substitutions in an attempt to find a fresh spark. Despite a stunning save from Sorawat Phosaman to deny Nguyen Tan Nan, the match remained tied 2-2, sending it into extra time.

In the 96th minute, Vietnam capitalized on a rebound after Sarawat Phosaman saved a shot from Le Van Truong. Nguyen Tan Nan followed up to put Vietnam ahead 3-2. Thailand fought valiantly, with Thanakrit Chotmuangpak having a late opportunity to equalize, but his shot went wide.

Vietnam held on to secure a 3-2 victory, claiming their fourth SEA Games gold. Thailand, still in search of their 17th title, will have to wait for another chance to add to their record of gold medals.