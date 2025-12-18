Live Football Broadcast: "Thailand vs Vietnam" – 2025 SEA Games Gold Medal Match

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2025

Watch Thailand vs Vietnam in the 2025 SEA Games men's football final for the gold medal at Rajamangala Stadium at 7:30 PM. Tune in for live updates, analysis, and player lineups on PPTV and True Vision NOW

The live broadcast of the 2025 SEA Games men’s football final between Thailand and Vietnam will be available for viewing on PPTV and True Vision NOW starting at 7:30 PM on December 18, 2025. Football fans are invited to cheer on the Thai national team in their quest for gold. You can also watch live coverage of the match and access match predictions and updates.

Live Football Broadcast: "Thailand vs Vietnam" – 2025 SEA Games Gold Medal Match

Football Preview and Training Update

On December 17, 2025, at 4:30 PM, the Thailand men’s football team had their final training session at the STB Academy before the SEA Games Final. The session focused on both offensive and defensive strategies, as well as set pieces, in preparation for the match against Vietnam. Anthony Hudson, head coach of the Thailand national team, was present at the session to oversee the preparations.

Live Football Broadcast: "Thailand vs Vietnam" – 2025 SEA Games Gold Medal Match

Predicted Starting Lineup for "Thailand vs Vietnam"

Chompat Boonlert - Waris Choolthong - Pattarapon Suksakit - Chanapach Buaphan - Phon-Ek Maneekorn - Seksan Ratree - Sittha Boonlha - Thanakrit Chotmuangpak - Iklas Sanron - Yotsakorn Burapha - Siraphop Wandee

Recent Results: Thailand vs Vietnam

  • 11/05/23 Vietnam 1-1 Thailand (SEA Games)
  • 02/06/22 Thailand 2-2 Vietnam (U23 Asian Cup)
  • 22/05/22 Vietnam 1-0 Thailand (SEA Games)
  • 26/02/22 Thailand 0-1 Vietnam (AFF Championship)
  • 22/02/22 Vietnam 1-0 Thailand (AFF Championship)

Match Schedule for December 18, 2025

  • 3:30 PM: Philippines vs Malaysia (Bronze Medal Match)
  • 7:30 PM: Thailand vs Vietnam (Gold Medal Match)

Watch the Live Broadcast
Catch the live broadcast of Thailand vs Vietnam for the 2025 SEA Games Gold Medal match through True Vision NOW and PPTV HD. (click)

Live Football Broadcast: "Thailand vs Vietnam" – 2025 SEA Games Gold Medal Match

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy