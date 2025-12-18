Navy steps up security following sighting of drones near drilling platforms in the Gulf

The Royal Thai Navy has increased security to protect offshore natural gas and condensate production platforms after unidentified drones were spotted near them last week.
Lt JG Preeyada Buasomboon, assistant spokeswoman for the RTN, said the Second Naval Area Command has been working closely with the companies holding concessions over gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand after drones were spotted near their production platforms on December 9.
Preeyada said the Second Naval Area Command was informed by security officers at the Erawan Complex of PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) on December 9 that mysterious drones were flying near the platform.
She added that the Second Naval Area immediately deployed reconnaissance planes to monitor the drones and identify possible controllers within a 10-kilometre radius of the platform.
In addition, the Second Naval Area implemented several other measures to monitor the unidentified drones. Preeyada also mentioned that other platforms, including the Pailin Complex of Chevron, and the Satun and Funan complexes of PTTEP and Chevron, also reported sightings of drones flying nearby.
The spokeswoman stated that the Second Naval Command deployed both planes and ships to patrol the area near the production platforms after the drones were sighted.
She further added that the RTN has been in close cooperation with PTT to plan and enforce security measures to protect national interests in terms of energy.