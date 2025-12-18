Navy steps up security following sighting of drones near drilling platforms in the Gulf

The Royal Thai Navy has increased security to protect offshore natural gas and condensate production platforms after unidentified drones were spotted near them last week.

Lt JG Preeyada Buasomboon, assistant spokeswoman for the RTN, said the Second Naval Area Command has been working closely with the companies holding concessions over gas fields in the Gulf of Thailand after drones were spotted near their production platforms on December 9.

Preeyada said the Second Naval Area Command was informed by security officers at the Erawan Complex of PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP) on December 9 that mysterious drones were flying near the platform.