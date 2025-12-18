DDPM warns three Songkhla districts of flash floods and mudslides

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has sent out alerts via cell broadcast to warn residents of three districts in Songkhla about the potential for flash floods and mudslides following heavy rains.

The DDPM announced on its Facebook page at 1 pm that it used cell broadcast services from AIS, True, and NT to warn residents of Muang district, Hat Yai district, and Na Mom district in Songkhla to prepare for possible floods, mudslides, and river and canal overflows.

The DDPM warned that the three districts could be hit by heavy rains, which could cause flash floods, mudslides, and river overflows. It advised people living in low-lying areas to move valuables to higher ground and to be cautious of the risk of electrocution due to short circuits.