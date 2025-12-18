DDPM warns three Songkhla districts of flash floods and mudslides

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has sent out alerts via cell broadcast to warn residents of three districts in Songkhla about the potential for flash floods and mudslides following heavy rains.
The DDPM announced on its Facebook page at 1 pm that it used cell broadcast services from AIS, True, and NT to warn residents of Muang district, Hat Yai district, and Na Mom district in Songkhla to prepare for possible floods, mudslides, and river and canal overflows.
The DDPM warned that the three districts could be hit by heavy rains, which could cause flash floods, mudslides, and river overflows. It advised people living in low-lying areas to move valuables to higher ground and to be cautious of the risk of electrocution due to short circuits.
It also stated that affected individuals could call for help at the DDPM hotline at 1784.
Meanwhile, the Hat Yai Municipality issued an urgent statement on Thursday, warning its residents—still recovering from recent massive floods—of the potential for more floods due to continued heavy downpours.
In its 6th statement on the ongoing flood situation in the municipal area, the municipality noted that heavy rainfall from Wednesday night continuing into Thursday afternoon had resulted in a total rainfall accumulation of 140 millimeters, as measured at the Khlong Rian Monkey Cheek Station. This has caused water levels in both Khlong Mae Rian and Khlong Hua to rise. Additionally, continuous rainfall is expected throughout the afternoon and evening.
As of 12:00 pm Thursday, the statement reported the following water levels in various canals:
Khlong U Tapao
Khlong Hua: 2.98 meters below the bank
Khlong Toei: 3.00 meters below the bank
Khlong Rian Monkey Cheek: 1.93 meters below the bank
Khlong Sadao Reservoir: 53.82 million cubic meters (94.86% of the reservoir’s capacity)
As a result, the municipality issued a "Yellow Flag" warning to residents in the following areas: 30-meter Road, Suphasarangsarn Road, Thanon Thanunwitthi, Prachatipat Road, and all small alleys connecting these roads, as well as the communities of Chanwiwat, Chanprateep, Channiveit, and Rattanawibul.
The municipality has held a meeting with relevant officials to prepare measures for at-risk areas. Due to limitations in the drainage system, officials are working to dredge mud and remove debris that is causing blockages in the water flow.
It advised residents to stay prepared and closely follow updates from the Hat Yai City Municipality. For weather updates and further information, residents can contact the Kunchon Radio Center at 074-200028 or the Kunchon Hotline at 074-200000, available 24 hours.