Asst  navy chief visits China to check progress of submarine construction

The chief of the submarine project for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is visiting China to monitor the progress of the S26T submarine that the RTN has ordered.
Adm Nares Wongtrakul, assistant RTN commander-in-chief and head of the submarine project, is visiting China from December 9 to 19 to follow up on the project's progress.
The project had stalled for several years after China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) was unable to acquire a German engine to be installed in the submarine. Construction resumed after then-Navy Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit signed an amended contract with CSSC in China on September 16, allowing the use of a Chinese engine. The amended agreement followed a Thai Cabinet decision on August 5, 2025, which granted the Thai Navy Commander the authority to sign the contract amendment on behalf of the Thai government. Under the amended contract, the submarine is expected to be delivered to Thailand in 2028.
During the first few days of the trip, Nares and his delegation visited the Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute (SMDERI), which is responsible for the design and research of submarine and surface vessel propulsion systems. They received a technology presentation from representatives of CSSC and the Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system institute, reflecting the technological readiness of the manufacturers.
On December 12, the delegation visited the shipbuilding dock of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. (WSIG) in Wuhan to check the progress of the S26T submarine's construction. The delegation was briefed by executives of WSIG and CSSC on the project's progress.
Additionally, the delegation visited the Naval Engineering University in Wuhan, a leading institution for the development of submarine personnel. They observed demonstrations of submarine evacuation drills, surface vessel damage control training, submarine navigation simulator systems, and various other training programs. The university also expressed its readiness to accommodate Thai Navy personnel for training in accordance with international standards.