Asst  navy chief visits China to check progress of submarine construction

The chief of the submarine project for the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is visiting China to monitor the progress of the S26T submarine that the RTN has ordered.

Adm Nares Wongtrakul, assistant RTN commander-in-chief and head of the submarine project, is visiting China from December 9 to 19 to follow up on the project's progress.

The project had stalled for several years after China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) was unable to acquire a German engine to be installed in the submarine. Construction resumed after then-Navy Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit signed an amended contract with CSSC in China on September 16, allowing the use of a Chinese engine. The amended agreement followed a Thai Cabinet decision on August 5, 2025, which granted the Thai Navy Commander the authority to sign the contract amendment on behalf of the Thai government. Under the amended contract, the submarine is expected to be delivered to Thailand in 2028.