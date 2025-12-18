Thai Air Force strikes BM-21 depot in Poipet after rocket attacks on civilians

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Thursday, December 18, clarified its airstrike operation on a target outside of Poipet, Cambodia, stating that the attack was aimed at a military facility used to store weapons, ammunition, explosives, and BM-21 rockets. These rockets had previously been used by Cambodian forces to strike Thai troops and civilian areas, especially during recent incidents where BM-21 rockets were fired into Thailand, impacting the local population.

RTAF spokesperson, Air Marshal Jakkrit Thamwichai, explained that the operation conducted earlier in the day targeted a logistics centre, which housed the BM-21 rockets. He confirmed that the Thai military had conducted thorough intelligence operations to accurately identify the target.

Surveillance revealed ongoing shipments of BM-21 rockets in and out of the facility. After further examination of the surrounding area, it was confirmed that no civilians were present, leading to the decision to strike the target.

The Air Force also released images of the operation, showing multiple explosions within the target area, resulting from the detonation of the stored BM-21 rockets.

The Royal Thai Air Force reiterated that its military operations are focused solely on military targets, conducted in accordance with the principles of protecting the nation's independence and sovereignty, humanitarian considerations, necessity, and proportionality. The military has made a clear distinction between military and civilian targets.