Thailand condemns Cambodian attack on civilians, reports BM-21 rocket injuries in Sisaket border village

The Joint Press Center on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation on Saturday issued a statement declaring that the Royal Thai Government strongly condemns the deliberate attack by Cambodia against civilians within Thai territory, which has caused severe injuries to innocent people, destruction of civilian property, and widespread fear among the population.

The statement stressed that such an act constitutes a serious violation of fundamental principles of International Humanitarian Law, including the principle of distinction between military objectives and civilian objects, and the prohibition of attacks against civilians and civilian objects, which are binding obligations on all States under international law.

Thailand affirmed that the affected civilians and communities had no involvement in any military activities, and that attacks directed at civilian areas are unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Thai Government urgently called on the responsible party to:

Immediately cease all attacks against civilians Fully comply with international humanitarian and legal obligations Take responsibility for the harm inflicted upon innocent civilians

Thailand also reserved its right to take all necessary measures under international law to protect its people and sovereignty, and called upon the international community to closely monitor the situation and uphold humanitarian principles without exception.