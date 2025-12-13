Thailand condemns Cambodian attack on civilians, reports BM-21 rocket injuries in Sisaket border village

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2025

The Joint Press Center on the Thailand-Cambodia border strongly condemns Cambodia’s deliberate attack on civilians inside Thai territory and reports four villagers injured by BM-21 rocket fragments in Ban Sao Thong Chai, Kantharalak district, Sisaket, on December 13.

The Joint Press Center on the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation on Saturday issued a statement declaring that the Royal Thai Government strongly condemns the deliberate attack by Cambodia against civilians within Thai territory, which has caused severe injuries to innocent people, destruction of civilian property, and widespread fear among the population.

The statement stressed that such an act constitutes a serious violation of fundamental principles of International Humanitarian Law, including the principle of distinction between military objectives and civilian objects, and the prohibition of attacks against civilians and civilian objects, which are binding obligations on all States under international law.

Thailand condemns Cambodian attack on civilians, reports BM-21 rocket injuries in Sisaket border village

Thailand affirmed that the affected civilians and communities had no involvement in any military activities, and that attacks directed at civilian areas are unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Thai Government urgently called on the responsible party to:

  1. Immediately cease all attacks against civilians
  2. Fully comply with international humanitarian and legal obligations
  3. Take responsibility for the harm inflicted upon innocent civilians

Thailand also reserved its right to take all necessary measures under international law to protect its people and sovereignty, and called upon the international community to closely monitor the situation and uphold humanitarian principles without exception.

Thailand condemns Cambodian attack on civilians, reports BM-21 rocket injuries in Sisaket border village


Report of those injured by BM-21 rocket fire in Sisaket

The Joint Press Center also released a detailed report on civilians injured when BM-21 rocket rounds landed in Ban Sao Thong Chai, Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, on December 13:

  • 09.14 hrs – Mr Kaeo Kinnara (yellow case):
    Hit by shrapnel from a BM-21 rocket while sheltering in a bunker. The rocket landed in front of the bunker. He suffered a fractured right arm.
  • 09.18 hrs – Mr Ramphai Suwannasin (yellow case):
    Hit by shrapnel from a BM-21 rocket while sheltering in a bunker. The rocket landed in front of the bunker. He sustained a wound to the back of the head, lost consciousness, but later regained awareness and can recall the incident.
  • 09.20 hrs – Mr Khomsan Sri-uan (green case):
    Hit by shrapnel from a BM-21 rocket while sheltering in a bunker. The rocket landed in front of the bunker. He was injured at the back of the neck and experienced numbness in the face.
  • 09.20 hrs – Mr Seri Patinsee (green case):
    Hit by shrapnel from a BM-21 rocket while sheltering in a bunker. The rocket landed in front of the bunker. He suffered swelling to the head as a result of the blast fragments.

These incidents were cited by Thai authorities as further evidence of the serious humanitarian impact of the ongoing attacks on civilian areas along the Thai-Cambodian border.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy