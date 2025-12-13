Fierce clash at Hill 677, Chong An Ma: four Thai soldiers killed, three wounded

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2025

A fierce firefight between Thai and Cambodian forces has erupted again around Hill 677 in the Chong An Ma sector, with reports confirming four Thai soldiers killed and three wounded

According to the latest field report on December 13, 2025, three Thai soldiers were hit by shrapnel:

  • Private Chokchai Niamsaeng – shrapnel wounds to both arms (red case – critical)
  • Sergeant Major Second Class Naphanan Chandadaeng – shrapnel wounds to leg and arm (yellow case – serious)
  • Private Khalit Mudkhaelem – shrapnel wounds to the back (yellow case – serious)

Four more soldiers were reported killed in action:

  • Sergeant Major First Class Damrongkiat Kaewkrachang
  • Private Mustageem Chema
  • Sergeant Major First Class Taweerat Rattanaburi
  • An infantry private (name pending formal notification of family)

The casualties occurred as Thai troops continued operations to hold and secure the strategic high ground at Hill 677 amid ongoing exchanges of artillery and small-arms fire in the Chong An Ma area.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy