Thai military rebuts Trump: landmine blast “not an accident”, no guarantee of ceasefire

At 10am on December 13, 2025, the Thai Defence Ministry rebutted US President Donald Trump’s description of a Thai soldier’s landmine injury as an “accident”, insisting the blast was a deliberate act by Cambodian forces and declining to guarantee that fighting will stop this evening.

Speaking at the Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Situation at Army TV, Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri said:

“I would like to ask in return whether it was really an accident. In military operations we have a duty to defend our sovereignty. Our troops were conducting patrols and area checks. Stepping on a mine was the result of Cambodian intent, because landmines are weapons, not toys that can ‘accidentally’ cause such incidents.”

He said Thailand had previously cleared landmines from its patrol zones, but new mines had been laid:

“This shows a deliberate intention to harm our personnel and provoke incidents,” he said, describing it as Cambodian provocation.