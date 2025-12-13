Khmer Notebook shows newly mapped minefields after Thai troops hit by blast

At 11am on December 13, 2025, the Second Army Operations Centre reported that Thai forces had secured Sam Tae and Hill 677 near Chong An Ma and seized Cambodian equipment, including a field notebook showing detailed records of newly laid landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to the report, the notebook records:

On 12 August 2025:

11 mine/IED points with a total of 30 devices, plus

2 IED points with TNT charges, totalling 6 devices.

On 21 August 2025:

plans to lay mines at 6 additional locations (number of devices not yet specified).

Battlefield situation

Key points from the Second Army’s update: