Thai troops make temporary withdrawal from Prasat Khana after heavy Cambodian assault

The battlefront at Prasat Khana has intensified, with Cambodian forces launching heavy attacks that prompted Thai troops to temporarily withdraw from the area, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) said on Saturday.

Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the RTA, addressed reports of conflicting information regarding Thai control over the Prasat Khana area in Surin province.

He explained that, as previously stated, Thai forces had initially succeeded in securing 100% control of the area. However, the situation later changed when Cambodian troops launched concentrated weapons fire against Thai positions.

As a result, Thai forces have adjusted their deployment, pulling out of the immediate area on a temporary basis, Colonel Ritcha said, adding that troops are now preparing to move back in and reoccupy the position.