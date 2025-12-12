Cambodian firepower hits seven border zones, Thai Army fights back with drones and artillery

The Second Army Area has issued an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border for December 12, 2025, as of 18.00 hrs.

From 09.00 hrs onwards, clashes have continued across the border area. Cambodian forces have used supporting fire and various types of weaponry against Thai positions in several key locations, increasing the risk to Thai troops and civilians.

The Second Army stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and responding strictly within the framework of self-defence and international law. Throughout the day, Cambodian forces have employed artillery, BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launchers, and suicide/FPV drones to attack Thai positions. Significant incidents were reported in seven areas: