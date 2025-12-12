Cambodian firepower hits seven border zones, Thai Army fights back with drones and artillery

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025

Thailand’s Second Army says Cambodian forces launched intensive attacks across seven sectors on December 12, using BM-21 rockets, artillery and drones along the Thai-Cambodian border. Thai troops responded with bomb-dropping drones and supporting fire while maintaining firm control of key positions.

The Second Army Area has issued an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border for December 12, 2025, as of 18.00 hrs.

From 09.00 hrs onwards, clashes have continued across the border area. Cambodian forces have used supporting fire and various types of weaponry against Thai positions in several key locations, increasing the risk to Thai troops and civilians.

The Second Army stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and responding strictly within the framework of self-defence and international law. Throughout the day, Cambodian forces have employed artillery, BM-21 multi-barrel rocket launchers, and suicide/FPV drones to attack Thai positions. Significant incidents were reported in seven areas:

  • Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani:
    Cambodian forces attacked with mortars, artillery and BM-21 rockets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Thai forces responded with bomb-dropping drones and supporting fire.
  • Preah Vihear - Huai Ta Maria, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket:
    Cambodian forces used mortars, artillery and BM-21 rockets to attack Thai positions. Thai troops followed their operational plans, deploying manoeuvre units and supporting fire in response.
  • Phu Makua, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket:
    Cambodian forces attacked with mortars, artillery, BM-21 rockets, bomb-dropping drones and FPV drones. Thai forces continued to hold the area and responded according to the evolving situation.
  • Chong Chom – Chong Raye – Plodtang, Kap Choeng district, Surin:
    Cambodian forces fired small arms and mortars, without using drones. Thai troops maintained their positions along the established defensive line.
  • Chong Khana, Kap Choeng district, Surin:
    Cambodian forces attacked with mortars, artillery and BM-21 rockets. Thai forces successfully secured key objectives and continue to control the area as planned.
  • Prasat Ta Kwai – Hill 350, Kap Choeng district, Surin:
    Cambodian forces attacked using recoilless rifles, mortars, artillery, BM-21 rockets, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles. Thai forces continued to operate in line with their plans and hold their objectives.
  • Prasat Ta Muen, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin:
    Cambodian forces launched attacks with recoilless rifles, mortars, artillery and BM-21 rockets. Thai troops held their ground along the defensive line.

The Second Army Area reaffirmed that it will employ every measure available to ensure the security of the Thai people, and to defend the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national honour to the fullest extent.

