Second Army denies ‘white flag’ claims, insists border fighting still intense

The Second Army Area has rejected social media posts claiming Thai troops have raised a white flag along the Thai–Cambodian border, insisting no sector has surrendered and clashes are still ongoing.

The clarification follows circulation of images online purporting to show a white flag on the Preah Vihear front. In a statement, the Second Army said:

“There is no area where a white flag has been raised. We urge the public to use discretion when consuming news.”

It called on people to rely on official information from government agencies, the Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian Situation, and the Second Army’s official Facebook page, rather than unverified social media content.

The command added that its latest situation report for December 12, 2025, from 6am to 1pm, shows heavy fighting is still continuing along sections of the border.

Photos and information: Army Military Force Facebook page, Second Army Area