Thai Red Cross issues urgent call for additional blood reserves

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025

The government’s deputy spokesperson is urging the public to donate blood urgently to bolster supplies for hospitals along the Thai–Cambodian border.

On Friday (December 12), Lalida Periswiwatana, the government’s deputy spokesperson, said heightened tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border have created an urgent need for hospitals in the area to maintain sufficient blood reserves to treat all affected groups, including the injured, older people and bedridden patients.

She said the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre has reported an urgent need for additional blood stocks to support hospitals in border areas. Members of the public who are able to donate are encouraged to do so immediately at the National Blood Centre on Henri Dunant Road in Bangkok.

 

Opening hours are as follows:

  • Monday to Friday: 7.30am–7.30pm
  • Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 8.30am–3.30pm (capacity of more than 1,500 donors per day)

To make donating more convenient and reduce crowding, donors are asked to book an appointment in advance at: bdbooking.redcross.or.th

For those outside Bangkok, donations can be made at:

  • Any of the 11 Regional Blood Centres nationwide, and provincial blood service units, including Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Lopburi, Ratchaburi, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket.

For more information, call 02 256 4300.

