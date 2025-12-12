Thai Red Cross issues urgent call for additional blood reserves

On Friday (December 12), Lalida Periswiwatana, the government’s deputy spokesperson, said heightened tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border have created an urgent need for hospitals in the area to maintain sufficient blood reserves to treat all affected groups, including the injured, older people and bedridden patients.

She said the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre has reported an urgent need for additional blood stocks to support hospitals in border areas. Members of the public who are able to donate are encouraged to do so immediately at the National Blood Centre on Henri Dunant Road in Bangkok.