House dissolution seen as no threat to tourism as industry urges govt to fix border crisis

Tourism operators say the dissolution of the House will not affect Thailand’s tourism sector or tourists’ travel decisions, arguing it is in line with the country’s laws and a normal part of democratic systems. They are urging the caretaker government to focus on urgent issues at the Thai-Cambodian border and to keep Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans moving forward.

Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said the House dissolution “has no impact on tourists’ decisions to travel”, as it follows the law and is a routine element of democracy.

He said the caretaker government must prioritise immediate tasks during this period, including resolving the conflict with Cambodia, restoring disaster-hit areas, implementing existing policies smoothly while supporting the work of career civil servants, and ensuring that the election is conducted strictly in line with constitutional requirements.

“The dissolution of the House is political manoeuvring in an equation where the public interest is not really present. It is a game of political brinkmanship between parties,” he said.

“Voters are likely to exercise greater judgement in this election, and the public has learned quite a lot about how different parties operate over the past period.”