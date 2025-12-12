House dissolution seen as no threat to tourism as industry urges govt to fix border crisis

Tourism operators say the dissolution of the House will not affect Thailand’s tourism sector or tourists’ travel decisions, arguing it is in line with the country’s laws and a normal part of democratic systems. They are urging the caretaker government to focus on urgent issues at the Thai-Cambodian border and to keep Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans moving forward.
Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said the House dissolution “has no impact on tourists’ decisions to travel”, as it follows the law and is a routine element of democracy.
He said the caretaker government must prioritise immediate tasks during this period, including resolving the conflict with Cambodia, restoring disaster-hit areas, implementing existing policies smoothly while supporting the work of career civil servants, and ensuring that the election is conducted strictly in line with constitutional requirements.
“The dissolution of the House is political manoeuvring in an equation where the public interest is not really present. It is a game of political brinkmanship between parties,” he said.
“Voters are likely to exercise greater judgement in this election, and the public has learned quite a lot about how different parties operate over the past period.”
Kitti Pornsiwakit, president of the Association of Thai Tourism Marketing, said the dissolution and the wait for a new election are unlikely to have much impact on tourism during this high season, but could weigh on travel during the low season after Songkran.
As for recommendations to the caretaker government, he said the tourism sector wants it to continue implementing TAT’s existing plans and to support measures proposed by tourism operators, so as not to miss opportunities during the high season and to avoid disruption in the low season.
Looking to the next government, he said the industry wants a genuine, sustained effort to upgrade and develop the entire tourism ecosystem — covering people, products, platforms and policy.
He also called for the creation of a dedicated tourism think tank and an AI war room to help Thailand reclaim its place as a leading global tourism destination in a way that is valuable, balanced and sustainable.