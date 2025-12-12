Japan issues tsunami warning after magnitude 6.7 quake off Aomori

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a tsunami warning for parts of northern Japan after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori prefecture on December 12.

The quake hit at 11.44am local time (9.44am Thailand time), with its epicentre at a depth of about 20 kilometres beneath the seabed. JMA measured the shaking at Intensity 4 on Japan’s 7-level seismic scale.

Tsunami warnings have been issued for Pacific-facing coastal areas of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, where waves of up to 1 metre are expected.

Authorities in Japan are currently assessing any damage from the quake and monitoring the risk from potential tsunami waves along the affected coastline.