Japan lifts tsunami warnings after 7.5 quake injures at least 30

In the wake of the latest tremor, the JMA issued a broader advisory covering an area stretching from Hokkaido down to Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, urging residents to remain alert for the possibility of another powerful quake over the coming days.

“There is a possibility that further powerful and stronger earthquakes could occur over the next several days,” a JMA official warned at a briefing.

Energy utilities reported no abnormalities at nuclear power plants run by Tohoku Electric Power and Hokkaido Electric Power in the region. Thousands of households briefly lost electricity immediately after the quake, but power was restored by Tuesday morning.

The yen slipped against major currencies following initial reports of the tremor, with both the dollar and the euro touching session highs before later steadying.

Surveillance and mobile phone footage from across northeastern Japan showed buildings swaying and interiors shaking as the quake struck late on Monday night.

Japan is among the most seismically active countries in the world, with tremors occurring frequently due to its position along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a belt of volcanoes and oceanic trenches that encircles much of the Pacific Basin. The country accounts for roughly 20% of global earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or above.

The northeast of Japan was the scene of one of the nation’s worst disasters on March 11, 2011, when a 9.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sendai triggered towering tsunami that obliterated coastal communities and killed nearly 20,000 people.

Informed by lessons from that tragedy, when a magnitude 7-class quake had struck two days earlier, the government now routinely issues a one-week “megaquake” advisory whenever a significant tremor hits the region, warning of a heightened risk of another major event.

The 2011 tsunami also crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, causing core meltdowns and explosions in the world’s worst nuclear accident in a quarter of a century.