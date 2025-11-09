Earth hits hottest level in 125,000 years

A new report led by researchers from Oregon State University and Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) has found that 2024 was likely hotter than any period since the last Ice Age, which ended about 125,000 years ago.

The team tracked 34 “vital signs” of the planet—including global temperature, greenhouse gas levels, ice loss, and sea-level rise—to assess the Earth’s health. The findings expand on a framework first introduced in 2020 by William Ripple and colleagues, now endorsed by nearly 15,800 scientists worldwide who have declared a global climate emergency.

“We are seeing record-breaking planetary vital signs, surface temperatures, ocean heat content, sea ice loss, and tree cover decline due to wildfires,” said Johan Rockström, PIK director and co-author of the study published in BioScience.

Record-breaking heat and emissions

Global surface temperatures in 2024 surpassed levels seen during the last interglacial period. The decade 2015–2024 was the hottest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

By mid-2025, Earth’s surface temperature had risen 1.54°C above pre-industrial averages, the second-highest in recorded history. Rising greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use continue to accelerate long-term warming trends.