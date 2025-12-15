Thai women’s volleyball into SEA Games final as golf sweeps four golds and Weeraphon breaks world marks





Women’s volleyball books place in gold-medal match



Thailand swept Indonesia 3–0 (25–15, 25–21, 25–15) in the semi-finals to set up a title clash with Vietnam on Monday, December 15, as the reigning champions chase a 17th SEA Games crown.

Futsal team stays perfect; beach volleyball opens with a win



Thailand’s women’s futsal side thrashed Malaysia 6–0 to make it two wins from two and top Group A. They will face Indonesia in the semi-finals on Tuesday, December 16. Thailand’s men’s beach volleyball team also opened with a 2–0 victory over Malaysia.

Chaba Kaew fall short in women’s football



Thailand’s women’s football team lost to the Philippines on penalties, ending their bid to reach the final.

Golf and weightlifting: historic sweep and world records



Thailand’s golfers captured all four gold medals across the men’s and women’s individual and team events — a clean sweep not achieved in a decade. Pongsapak Laopakdee won the men’s individual title, while Prim Prachnakorn surged to take gold in the women’s individual event.