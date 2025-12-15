Thai women’s volleyball into SEA Games final as golf sweeps four golds and Weeraphon breaks world marks

Women’s volleyball books place in gold-medal match
Thailand swept Indonesia 3–0 (25–15, 25–21, 25–15) in the semi-finals to set up a title clash with Vietnam on Monday, December 15, as the reigning champions chase a 17th SEA Games crown.
Futsal team stays perfect; beach volleyball opens with a win
Thailand’s women’s futsal side thrashed Malaysia 6–0 to make it two wins from two and top Group A. They will face Indonesia in the semi-finals on Tuesday, December 16. Thailand’s men’s beach volleyball team also opened with a 2–0 victory over Malaysia.
Chaba Kaew fall short in women’s football
Thailand’s women’s football team lost to the Philippines on penalties, ending their bid to reach the final.
Golf and weightlifting: historic sweep and world records
Thailand’s golfers captured all four gold medals across the men’s and women’s individual and team events — a clean sweep not achieved in a decade. Pongsapak Laopakdee won the men’s individual title, while Prim Prachnakorn surged to take gold in the women’s individual event.
In weightlifting, Olympic silver medallist “Wave” Weeraphon Wichuma won gold in the men’s 71kg division and broke two of his own world records in the clean and jerk and the total. Patsaphong Thongsuk also took gold in the men’s 65kg class after a late comeback.
Rugby and five-a-side baseball deliver more golds
Thailand’s women’s rugby team routed Malaysia 37–0 to defend their title for a fifth straight crown, while the men’s side beat Singapore 10–5 to win their first title in 18 years. Thailand’s men’s five-a-side baseball team claimed its first SEA Games gold in the sport, beating Indonesia 2–0 sets.
More highlights across the programme
Cyclist Jutatip Maneephan won the women’s criterium for a third consecutive title. In skateboarding, 10-year-old “Mini” Jankao Udompen earned gold in the women’s street event with the top score. In swimming, Thailand’s women’s 4x200m freestyle relay won gold and set a new Thailand record, while 13-year-old “Paeng-ram” Phimchanok Chinweeraphan took silver in the women’s 200m breaststroke. Thailand’s men’s sepak takraw team settled for silver after a narrow 1–2 loss to Malaysia.
Medal standings (as of 8pm, December 14, 2025)
Thailand stayed red-hot, adding 33 gold medals on Sunday to take its overall tally to 128 golds, along with 81 silvers and 46 bronzes, keeping a firm grip on top spot in the medal table.
Indonesia remained second with 39 golds, followed by Vietnam in third with 34. The Philippines climbed to fourth with 21 golds, while Singapore slipped to fifth on 20 golds — level with Malaysia in sixth.
Myanmar picked up one more gold on Sunday from the men’s team billiards event to take its total to three golds, while Laos had two golds. Brunei stood on three silvers and five bronzes, and Timor-Leste had two bronzes.