Huawei Thailand Partners with the Ministry of Commerce to Advance “MOC Plus” Platform, Leveraging AI-Cloud to Modernize Public Services

The Declaration of Intent for Cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and four global technology leaders including Huawei, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, reinforces the commitment to strengthening AI-Cloud infrastructure and accelerating the development of MOC Plus into a fully integrated digital government platform.

Minister of Commerce Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun stated “MOC Plus is a core component of the Ministry’s Quick Big Win policy, aiming to modernize public services through AI and Cloud innovation. This collaboration with Huawei and other global technology partners will significantly accelerate Thailand’s transition toward a digital government, ensuring more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric services.”

Dr. Chawapol Jariyawiroj, President of Huawei Thailand, said “Huawei is honored to contribute to strengthening Thailand’s public-sector digital infrastructure through our expertise in AI and Cloud. We are committed to supporting the Ministry of Commerce in building a modern, efficient, and inclusive public service platform that advances Thailand’s digital government development.”