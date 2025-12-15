Huawei Thailand Partners with the Ministry of Commerce to Advance “MOC Plus” Platform, Leveraging AI-Cloud to Modernize Public Services

The Declaration of Intent for Cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and four global technology leaders including Huawei, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, reinforces the commitment to strengthening AI-Cloud infrastructure and accelerating the development of MOC Plus into a fully integrated digital government platform.
Minister of Commerce Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun stated “MOC Plus is a core component of the Ministry’s Quick Big Win policy, aiming to modernize public services through AI and Cloud innovation. This collaboration with Huawei and other global technology partners will significantly accelerate Thailand’s transition toward a digital government, ensuring more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric services.”
Dr. Chawapol Jariyawiroj, President of Huawei Thailand, said “Huawei is honored to contribute to strengthening Thailand’s public-sector digital infrastructure through our expertise in AI and Cloud. We are committed to supporting the Ministry of Commerce in building a modern, efficient, and inclusive public service platform that advances Thailand’s digital government development.”
Under this collaboration, Huawei Thailand will enhance the Ministry’s capabilities in four key areas:
The Ministry of Commerce has already initiated AI adoption across three departments, supported by Huawei’s AI–Cloud infrastructure including 1) Department of Business Development (DBD) - AI-driven Risk Score Card for nominee detection and business risk analysis. 2) Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) - AI-powered chatbot assisting with intellectual property inquiries, and 3) Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) - AI assistant providing real-time international trade data for SMEs.
By integrating connected data systems across all departments, MOC Plus will accelerate service delivery, reduce errors, and elevate the service experience for citizens and businesses.
The Minister added that a key milestone is the deployment of an AI Intelligent Assistant to enhance Call Center operations across all departments, enabling faster, more accurate responses while easing the workload of government officers.
Dr. Chawapol concluded “This partnership highlights Huawei’s role as a trusted technology partner to the Thai government. We remain committed to empowering Thailand’s public sector with AI–Cloud innovation, ensuring modern, transparent, and sustainable public services for all.”