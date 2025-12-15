Huawei Thailand Partners with the Ministry of Commerce to Advance “MOC Plus” Platform, Leveraging AI-Cloud to Modernize Public Services

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2025

Bangkok, Thailand, 12 December 2025 – Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. continues to support the Thai government’s digital transformation through its collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce on MOC Plus, a next-generation public services platform that integrates AI and Cloud technologies to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility for citizens.

The Declaration of Intent for Cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce and four global technology leaders including Huawei, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, reinforces the commitment to strengthening AI-Cloud infrastructure and accelerating the development of MOC Plus into a fully integrated digital government platform.

Huawei Thailand Partners with the Ministry of Commerce to Advance “MOC Plus” Platform, Leveraging AI-Cloud to Modernize Public Services

Minister of Commerce Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun stated “MOC Plus is a core component of the Ministry’s Quick Big Win policy, aiming to modernize public services through AI and Cloud innovation. This collaboration with Huawei and other global technology partners will significantly accelerate Thailand’s transition toward a digital government, ensuring more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric services.”

Huawei Thailand Partners with the Ministry of Commerce to Advance “MOC Plus” Platform, Leveraging AI-Cloud to Modernize Public Services

Dr. Chawapol Jariyawiroj, President of Huawei Thailand, said “Huawei is honored to contribute to strengthening Thailand’s public-sector digital infrastructure through our expertise in AI and Cloud. We are committed to supporting the Ministry of Commerce in building a modern, efficient, and inclusive public service platform that advances Thailand’s digital government development.”

Under this collaboration, Huawei Thailand will enhance the Ministry’s capabilities in four key areas:

  1. AI Model Development for Intelligent Call Center Operations
    Huawei’s AI solutions will enable faster, more accurate responses and support high-volume inquiries, reducing repetitive tasks for officers and improving the overall service experience.
  2. AI and Cloud Readiness Assessment for All Departments
    Supporting the development of a Digital Transformation Roadmap aligned with international standards.
  3. Capacity Building for Government Officers
    Through training programs covering Cloud technology, data management, and AI applications in public-service delivery.
  4. Development of AI Tools and Prototypes
    Including chatbots, intelligent assistants, and data analytics systems for both citizen-facing services and internal operations.

Huawei Thailand Partners with the Ministry of Commerce to Advance “MOC Plus” Platform, Leveraging AI-Cloud to Modernize Public Services

The Ministry of Commerce has already initiated AI adoption across three departments, supported by Huawei’s AI–Cloud infrastructure including 1) Department of Business Development (DBD) - AI-driven Risk Score Card for nominee detection and business risk analysis. 2) Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) - AI-powered chatbot assisting with intellectual property inquiries, and 3) Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) - AI assistant providing real-time international trade data for SMEs.

By integrating connected data systems across all departments, MOC Plus will accelerate service delivery, reduce errors, and elevate the service experience for citizens and businesses.

The Minister added that a key milestone is the deployment of an AI Intelligent Assistant to enhance Call Center operations across all departments, enabling faster, more accurate responses while easing the workload of government officers.

Dr. Chawapol concluded “This partnership highlights Huawei’s role as a trusted technology partner to the Thai government. We remain committed to empowering Thailand’s public sector with AI–Cloud innovation, ensuring modern, transparent, and sustainable public services for all.”

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy