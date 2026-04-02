True IDC Pushes “Security Economy”, Breaking Ground on Mega Data Center in EEC with 77-Billion-Baht BOI Investment, Cementing Thailand’s No. 1 Position

As one of several major projects approved under a Board of Investment (BOI) promotion totaling over 77 billion THB, this mega-project aims to drive the “Security Economy,” strengthen Data Sovereignty, and elevate Thailand’s competitiveness in the fully realized digital and AI era. The first phase is scheduled to be operational by 2027.

Specifically engineered to support the exponential growth of cloud, digital, and AI systems, the new AI Hyperscale facility will boast a total power capacity of up to 250 MW. It features a fully modular architecture and a ready platform play strategy, enabling faster construction, seamless system deployment, and a quicker speed-to-market service delivery than ever before.

In developing this site, True IDC is leveraging its deep expertise in serving global hyperscalers from both the US and China. This includes applying its unique experience as the first provider in Thailand capable of hosting advanced GPU processing systems for AI. Furthermore, the facility introduces a cutting-edge power architecture designed to enhance electrical efficiency and minimize operational and maintenance risks. This focus on uncompromised business continuity is balanced with sustainable energy management, targeting a best-in-class Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) level.