Viral tanker image misread, Thai-MECC says

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Thai-MECC) has moved to clear up confusion over a viral social media image that was interpreted as showing a large number of oil tankers floating together in the same area.
In a clarification issued on Sunday (April 5), the Thai-MECC said the image had been misunderstood and did not show a commercial oil or gas refuelling point. Instead, it said the picture was taken from the AIS (Automatic Identification System) or UAIS (Universal Automatic Identification System), which is used to automatically identify vessels and maritime objects for navigation safety in both domestic and international waters.
According to the Thai-MECC, a detailed review of the system data found that the location cited in the image was actually an offshore energy production platform. The vessels seen nearby were ships specifically authorised to transport raw materials from the production process, described as fossil resources, and were not operating as commercial tankers waiting to refuel.
The agency added that the area is highly sensitive in safety terms, particularly because of the risk of flash fires. As a result, strict controls are in place over vessels entering and leaving the zone, with access limited to ships directly involved in the production process.
It also urged the public to check facts carefully and rely on credible sources before believing or sharing information online.
The clarification followed social media posts that shared a screenshot from a maritime tracking system and claimed it showed many oil tankers gathering in one location, prompting speculation and confusion online.