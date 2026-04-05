Viral tanker image misread, Thai-MECC says

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Thai-MECC) has moved to clear up confusion over a viral social media image that was interpreted as showing a large number of oil tankers floating together in the same area.

In a clarification issued on Sunday (April 5), the Thai-MECC said the image had been misunderstood and did not show a commercial oil or gas refuelling point. Instead, it said the picture was taken from the AIS (Automatic Identification System) or UAIS (Universal Automatic Identification System), which is used to automatically identify vessels and maritime objects for navigation safety in both domestic and international waters.