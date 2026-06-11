TMD warns of more rain and flash floods across upper Thailand

People in those areas were advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially in risk areas near waterways and in low-lying zones.

Wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea were moderate, with waves around 2 metres high.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves were 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Boats in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.