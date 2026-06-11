TMD warns of more rain and flash floods across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its 24-hour weather forecast on Thursday (June 11, 2026) that upper Thailand would see more rain, with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain in parts of the upper North, upper Northeast, East and the South’s west coast.
The conditions were caused by a monsoon trough stretching across Myanmar and the upper North into a low-pressure area over the upper South China Sea, while a moderate southwest monsoon continued to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in those areas were advised to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially in risk areas near waterways and in low-lying zones.
Wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea were moderate, with waves around 2 metres high.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves were 1–2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Boats in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region, east coast
Southern region, west coast
Bangkok and its vicinity