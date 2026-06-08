TMD warns Bangkok faces 60% rain as South braces for rough seas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast monsoon conditions for Thailand on Monday (June 8, 2026), with Bangkok and surrounding provinces expected to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, while the South faces rough seas.

For the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in the North, Central region, East and the South’s west coast as the moderate southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to be alert for heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.