TMD warns Bangkok faces 60% rain as South braces for rough seas

MONDAY, JUNE 08, 2026
TMD warns Bangkok faces 60% rain as South braces for rough seas

Heavy rain is forecast in parts of Thailand over the next 24 hours, while Bangkok and nearby provinces face thunderstorms in 60% of the area.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast a 60% chance of thunderstorms for Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.
  • Thailand's South is expected to experience rough seas, with waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand reaching about 2 meters high.
  • Sailors in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms, where waves may rise above 2 meters.
  • The weather conditions are caused by a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast monsoon conditions for Thailand on Monday (June 8, 2026), with Bangkok and surrounding provinces expected to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, while the South faces rough seas.

For the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rain is expected in the North, Central region, East and the South’s west coast as the moderate southwest monsoon covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to be alert for heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

TMD warns Bangkok faces 60% rain as South braces for rough seas

Sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves about 2 metres high and rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Sailors in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.

TMD warns Bangkok faces 60% rain as South braces for rough seas

Forecast for Thailand from 6am on Monday (June 8) to 6am on Tuesday (June 9)

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 27-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 30% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-28 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 30-35 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 20-35 km/h
  • Waves will be about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 40% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 20-35 km/h
  • Waves will be 1-2 metres high, rising to about 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 31-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Phang Nga northwards: southwesterly winds of 20-35 km/h; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
  • From Phuket southwards: southwesterly winds of 15-35 km/h; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
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