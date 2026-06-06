Nan on 24-hour alert as heavy rain raises flash flood risk

The Nan Provincial Public Relations Office has warned residents across the province to prepare and remain on alert 24 hours a day after the Thai Meteorological Department forecast increased rainfall, raising the risk of flash floods.

The warning, issued on June 6, 2026, said people in Nan should prepare for heavy rain in several areas, with rainfall expected to spread across the province, from Thung Chang, Chiang Klang, Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Santi Suk, Bo Kluea, Mueang Nan and Phu Phiang to Mae Charim.

Nan province is forecast to see thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with unstable weather and wind gusts of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Residents are advised to monitor accumulated rainfall over a 24-hour period and beware of flash floods and forest run-off, especially those living near waterways and in low-lying areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for today, June 6, 2026, also said heavy rain is expected in parts of the upper Northeast, the East, the west coast of the South and the Central region.

Very heavy rain is forecast in some areas on the western side of the North, due to a rather strong south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over upper Myanmar.

People in these areas are advised to prepare for the danger of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying zones.