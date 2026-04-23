Nan upgrades water management to cope with drought and floods

Dech Lekwichai, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, together with Meechai Patiyut, Director of the Nan Irrigation Project, recently visited the area with Chayan Muangsong, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources, and a working group responsible for drawing up preparedness plans for drought and flood disasters.
The visit aimed to monitor progress on water management projects and push forward proactive measures to deal effectively with drought and flooding, covering prevention, mitigation and the long-term development of water resources.
The Nan Irrigation Project has set out guidelines to tackle flooding at key risk points, including Nan Hospital, through the development and improvement of water infrastructure, dredging works to improve drainage efficiency, and the planned installation of telemetry systems to monitor and analyse water conditions.
These measures are in line with the Royal Irrigation Department’s policy of strengthening cooperation with all sectors in the area, with the aim of improving water management efficiency, enhancing water security and boosting long-term preparedness to cope with water-related challenges in a sustainable way.