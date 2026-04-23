Nan upgrades water management to cope with drought and floods

Dech Lekwichai, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, together with Meechai Patiyut, Director of the Nan Irrigation Project, recently visited the area with Chayan Muangsong, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources, and a working group responsible for drawing up preparedness plans for drought and flood disasters.

The visit aimed to monitor progress on water management projects and push forward proactive measures to deal effectively with drought and flooding, covering prevention, mitigation and the long-term development of water resources.