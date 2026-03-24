Phuket faces 100-day water countdown if dry weather persists

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Phuket branch joined a meeting to discuss water supply management measures, chaired by Phuket Governor Nirat Phongsitthaworn, in preparation for the risk of water shortages during the dry season on Monday (March 23).

The meeting was told that the province’s three main reservoirs currently hold a combined total of around 12 million cubic metres of water, or 52% of total capacity, which would be sufficient to meet demand until late June if no further rain falls. Rain is expected to return between late April and early May.

Phuket faces structural limitations in water storage as it is an island with mostly mountainous terrain, making it difficult to retain water. Rainwater also runs off quickly into the sea, resulting in flooding during the rainy season and water shortages during the dry season. At the same time, water demand continues to rise due to the expansion of tourism and urban development.