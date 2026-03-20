GISTDA warns super El Niño could bring drought, food shock

Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, or GISTDA, has warned that a possible “super El Niño” could trigger severe climate disruption across Thailand and the wider ASEAN region, bringing heightened risks of drought, food insecurity, soaring agricultural prices and a worsening PM2.5 crisis. GISTDA said the region could face much greater volatility than under a normal El Niño event if the phenomenon intensifies.

According to information posted by GISTDA, a normal El Niño already tends to bring hotter and drier conditions. But if it strengthens into a super El Niño, with sea-surface temperatures rising more than 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above average, the effects on climate systems, the economy and people’s daily lives could become much more severe. The agency said clearer signs may begin to emerge in early May 2026.

GISTDA said one of the most serious risks would be a drought crisis caused by lower rainfall and longer dry spells. This could sharply reduce water levels in natural sources and reservoirs, with direct consequences for household consumption, agriculture and industry.