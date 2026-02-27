GISTDA joins Artemis Moon to Mars workshop at Italy’s Space Agency, strengthens space collaboration

GISTDA, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand, attended the Artemis Moon to Mars Architecture International Partner Workshop held on February 24-25, 2026, organised by NASA (USA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI). The event saw participation from representatives of over 20 space agencies worldwide.

The purpose of the international meeting was to pave the way for member nations to participate in the Artemis programme, a grand initiative comparable in scale to the historic Apollo programme.