GISTDA joins Artemis Moon to Mars workshop at Italy’s Space Agency, strengthens space collaboration

GISTDA, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand, attended the Artemis Moon to Mars Architecture International Partner Workshop held on February 24-25, 2026, organised by NASA (USA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI). The event saw participation from representatives of over 20 space agencies worldwide.
The purpose of the international meeting was to pave the way for member nations to participate in the Artemis programme, a grand initiative comparable in scale to the historic Apollo programme.
As Thailand's representative, GISTDA held a bilateral meeting with NASA, where they presented Thailand’s strengths in space research and plans to support the country's burgeoning space industry. This was part of Thailand’s strong commitment to being an integral part of the Artemis programme.
Additionally, a GISTDA representative was honoured to participate in a panel discussion alongside leading space agencies, highlighting Thailand's preparedness in terms of personnel, technology, and domestic and international collaboration networks.
Following the meeting, GISTDA will incorporate the discussions into the planning of Artemis Thailand meetings, scheduled for March 2026, further emphasising Thailand’s continuous commitment to advancing its space exploration initiatives.