Bitkub Becomes First Thai Exchange to List RLUSD against Thai Baht (THB)

RLUSD is designed for institutional use cases and is fully backed 1:1 by US dollar deposits, US Treasuries, and cash equivalents. The stablecoin is the industry gold standard and is subject to regular third-party attestations to ensure the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and stability.
Trusted stablecoins can provide a more seamless way to handle cross-border transactions, making them faster and more affordable. Bitkub will also launch new educational campaigns through Bitkub Academy to help Thai users understand how these technologies actually work and how to use them safely.
Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Co-founder of Bitkub Group, said “At Bitkub Group, we have always believed that education is the foundation of real adoption. Our goal is to give our users more than just a trading platform. We are giving them practical tools for global payments and opening the door to new types of digital ownership through real-world asset tokenization.”
Suchart Pavasiriporn, CEO of Bitkub Academy, added "The Thai community has the potential to be at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, and Bitkub Academy wants to make that vision a reality. We are committed to providing deep, hands-on insights into how blockchain is transforming global finance. It is about equipping people with the knowledge and confidence to shape their own financial future in a world where digital assets are becoming an integral part of everyday life.”
Fiona Murray, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ripple, said “Thailand is an important market for digital asset innovation in Southeast Asia, and we are delighted to partner with Bitkub Exchange and Bitkub Academy to introduce RLUSD to this dynamic market. By providing a 'gold standard' stablecoin that meets the rigorous demands of both retail and institutional users, we are addressing the need for trust and compliance. In other global markets, we have already seen RLUSD utilized for near-instant settlement alongside tokenized real-world assets–a clear testament to the institutional utility that is at the core of Ripple’s mission. As RLUSD’s market cap surpasses $1.5 billion, this partnership reinforces our commitment to bridging fragmented financial networks and enabling value to move as seamlessly as information.”
Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and digital token involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to own risk profile.