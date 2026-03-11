Bitkub Becomes First Thai Exchange to List RLUSD against Thai Baht (THB)

RLUSD is designed for institutional use cases and is fully backed 1:1 by US dollar deposits, US Treasuries, and cash equivalents. The stablecoin is the industry gold standard and is subject to regular third-party attestations to ensure the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and stability.

Trusted stablecoins can provide a more seamless way to handle cross-border transactions, making them faster and more affordable. Bitkub will also launch new educational campaigns through Bitkub Academy to help Thai users understand how these technologies actually work and how to use them safely.

Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Co-founder of Bitkub Group, said “At Bitkub Group, we have always believed that education is the foundation of real adoption. Our goal is to give our users more than just a trading platform. We are giving them practical tools for global payments and opening the door to new types of digital ownership through real-world asset tokenization.”