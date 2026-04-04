IMF recommends BOJ to continue gradual rate hikes

The BOJ should "continue to move the policy rate toward a neutral setting" to meet the central bank's 2 % inflation target, the IMF's Executive Board said after concluding an annual review of the Japanese economy.
Board directors agreed that the BOJ is "appropriately withdrawing monetary accommodation."
Amid significant uncertainty over external conditions, the directors emphasised their support for "a flexible, well-communicated and data-dependent approach."
Regarding the Japanese government's plan to reduce the consumption tax, the directors stressed that "any measures should be targeted to vulnerable households and firms, temporary and budget neutral," so as not to increase a fiscal deficit.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]