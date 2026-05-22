Thailand, Japan discuss transnational crime and scammer crackdown

Lieutenant General Adul Boonthumjaroen, Minister of Defence, welcomed Otaka Masato, Japanese Ambassador to Thailand, on Friday (May 22, 2026) at the Ministry of Defence headquarters. The courtesy call was made to congratulate him on taking office as Minister of Defence and to discuss military cooperation between Thailand and Japan.

The two sides expressed appreciation for the close relations between Thailand and Japan, which are set to mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027.