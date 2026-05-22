Thailand, Japan discuss transnational crime and scammer crackdown

Lieutenant General Adul Boonthumjaroen, Minister of Defence, welcomed Otaka Masato, Japanese Ambassador to Thailand, on Friday (May 22, 2026) at the Ministry of Defence headquarters. The courtesy call was made to congratulate him on taking office as Minister of Defence and to discuss military cooperation between Thailand and Japan.
The two sides expressed appreciation for the close relations between Thailand and Japan, which are set to mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027.
They also reaffirmed their shared intention to promote cooperation as a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”, including security and military cooperation.
On this occasion, the Thai side thanked the Japanese government for its support through the grant-based Official Security Assistance (OSA) programme.
It also welcomed the fact that Thailand and Japan would co-chair the Experts’ Working Group on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework in the next cycle, from 2027 to 2030.
In addition, both sides discussed the situation along the Thailand–Cambodia border, as well as approaches to cooperation in responding to transnational crime, especially scammer groups, which pose a threat affecting the security and safety of people in the region.
The talks reflected a shared commitment to further strengthen Thailand–Japan relations and to promote concrete security cooperation, leading to sustainable stability and security at both the national and regional levels.