Consumer board summons Volvo after EX30 battery fire crisis

Volvo’s EX30 electric SUV is facing growing scrutiny in Thailand after fire incidents linked to battery overheating triggered regulatory action, a sales suspension and an urgent plan to replace battery modules in affected vehicles.

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) summoned Volvo Car Thailand to clarify the facts on May 21, 2026, after a Volvo EX30 caught fire while being charged at a customer’s home on May 15 at around 9pm. The agency said it wanted details on the cause of the fire, the company’s recall plan and measures to protect consumers while they wait for repairs.

The issue has intensified after Thailand’s consumer watchdog signalled possible civil action against Volvo Thailand and its dealers following fresh fire complaints involving the EX30. Authorities were considering legal measures seeking refunds and compensation for affected consumers after talks with the company failed to reach a mutual resolution.

The case has become more serious because the EX30 models involved are part of a known battery overheating issue affecting Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance vehicles. Volvo had previously advised affected customers to limit charging to no more than 70% of battery capacity as a temporary safety measure.

According to the OCPB, 45 consumers have already filed complaints, while 1,668 Volvo EX30 vehicles in Thailand are affected. The agency said the “do not charge above 70%” instruction appeared insufficient after an actual fire incident occurred, prompting it to consider stronger consumer-protection measures.

