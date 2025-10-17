OCPB issues stern warning to influencers and online sellers over exaggerated ads

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has issued a strong warning to influencers and online vendors who promote products and services with exaggerated claims such as “record-breaking sales” or “sold out instantly.” The agency said such advertising could be deemed false or misleading under Thailand’s consumer protection laws and carry severe penalties.

Key points emphasised by the OCPB:

Direct sales business registration: Businesses that market products or services directly through online channels and earn more than 1.8 million baht per year must register as direct sales operators with the OCPB under the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Act B.E. 2545 (2002). Violators face both imprisonment and fines.

False or deceptive advertising: Using misleading or exaggerated claims—such as boasting about sales figures or suggesting superior product quality—may breach the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979), which prohibits false statements or messages that could mislead consumers about essential product information.

Influencers as business operators: The OCPB clarified that influencers who sell products online are considered business operators. Those acting as direct marketers without authorisation are breaking the law. Any acts of fraud or consumer deception will face strict legal action.

The OCPB stressed that businesses and influencers must act fairly towards consumers and ensure that all promotional content is based on truth. The agency warned that any advertisement designed to mislead the public will be subject to rigorous enforcement.