Energy Ministry tightens security at key infrastructure, says supply stable

The Energy Ministry has tightened security at critical energy sites, including offshore petroleum platforms in the Gulf of Thailand, power plants and other energy infrastructure, insisting the country’s energy security has not been affected.

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary for energy and the ministry’s spokesperson, was responding to reports of unidentified drones entering and causing disturbances near offshore oil and gas platforms since clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7.

He said the ministry, through the Department of Mineral Fuels — the regulator overseeing petroleum exploration and production onshore and offshore — has been closely monitoring developments with all concessionaires and contractors.

Operators have been instructed to strengthen security measures for personnel, assets and suspicious vehicles, including unregistered drones that may intrude into production areas.