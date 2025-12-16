Energy Ministry, military step up fuel export checks to stop Cambodia smuggling

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary at the Energy Ministry and the ministry's spokesperson, said on Monday (December 15) the Energy Ministry is urgently verifying reports about fuel exports through the Chong Mek border checkpoint in Sirindhorn district, Ubon Ratchathani, to Laos, amid concerns the fuel could be diverted onward to Cambodia.

He said the Ministry, through the Department of Energy Business, is conducting a detailed fact-check, including comparisons of past and current export volumes as well as a review of export routes.

The ministry has also instructed all fuel traders to strictly comply with measures banning fuel exports at all checkpoints along the Thailand–Laos border, where shipments could potentially be forwarded to Cambodia.