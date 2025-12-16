Defence ministry claims Cambodia is using lobbyists to sway global opinion

At the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia situation, RAdm Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said on Tuesday (December 16), the current border conflict is being played out across three main fronts.

The first is the diplomatic front, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken a firm approach, repeatedly and clearly setting out Thailand’s position to the international community.

The second is the information front, the arena of information warfare, involving fake news, disinformation and attempts to provoke public reaction via media and social platforms, which the spokesperson said have been driven by the Cambodian side.

He described this as an especially important battleground.

The third is the military-operational front along the border.

Thailand does not want to see losses, whether among troops on either side or civilians in border areas, but operations have become necessary, he said, due to what he described as Cambodian provocations and attempts to manufacture incidents.

Surasant also addressed reports that Cambodia has been using lobbyists to amplify its messaging internationally, saying Thailand has observed the use of lobbying networks.