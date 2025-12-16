Anutin unveils 2026 National Children’s Day slogan

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2025

Government spokesperson reveals Anutin’s National Children’s Day slogan for 2026: ‘Love Thailand, Care for the World’ to foster quality citizenship.

At Government House in Bangkok, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Lalida Periswiwatana revealed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the National Children's Day slogan for 2026: "Love Thailand, Care for the World." 

This slogan aims to inspire Thai children and youth to grow into quality citizens who love and take pride in their country, while also becoming aware of their responsibility towards the environment, society, and the global community.

 

The slogan reflects a holistic approach to child and youth development, fostering a sense of Thai identity, respect for rules, and creative coexistence with others. It encourages an outlook towards the modern world that values sustainability, the conservation of natural resources, and addressing global changes.

 

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting learning, the development of potential, and creating opportunities for every child and youth to grow strong, stable, and as a vital force for the country’s future.

