Anutin unveils 2026 National Children’s Day slogan

At Government House in Bangkok, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Lalida Periswiwatana revealed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the National Children's Day slogan for 2026: "Love Thailand, Care for the World."

This slogan aims to inspire Thai children and youth to grow into quality citizens who love and take pride in their country, while also becoming aware of their responsibility towards the environment, society, and the global community.