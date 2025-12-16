Khon La Khreung Plus Phase 2 halted due to legal constraints, says Ekniti

On Tuesday, December 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas acknowledged that the second phase of the Khon La Khreung Plus (Let's Go Halves Plus) copayment scheme could not proceed following discussions with the Election Commission (EC).

The EC confirmed that there were legal limitations preventing the project from moving forward during the caretaker government’s term. This restriction also affects other economic stimulus measures requiring budget commitments.