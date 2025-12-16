TMD warns of heavy rain and strong winds as northeast monsoon affects Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday evening that the strong northeast monsoon is continuing to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea. This will lead to isolated heavy rains in the lower South.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected, with accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and overflows, especially in lowland and foothill areas near waterways.

Strong winds will cause waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand to rise up to 2-3 meters, and above 3 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf, waves are expected to be around 2 meters high, and above 2 meters in thunderstorms.

The TMD advises that all ships in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore until December 16.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool weather and morning fog in the upper country.

People in these regions should stay healthy and be cautious when travelling, especially in foggy areas.