TMD warns of heavy rain and strong winds as northeast monsoon affects Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday evening that the strong northeast monsoon is continuing to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea. This will lead to isolated heavy rains in the lower South.
Heavy to very heavy rains are expected, with accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and overflows, especially in lowland and foothill areas near waterways.
Strong winds will cause waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand to rise up to 2-3 meters, and above 3 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf, waves are expected to be around 2 meters high, and above 2 meters in thunderstorms.
The TMD advises that all ships in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore until December 16.
Meanwhile, a high-pressure system continues to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool weather and morning fog in the upper country.
People in these regions should stay healthy and be cautious when travelling, especially in foggy areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool with fog. Minimum temperature 16-19 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 6-13 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
Northeast: Morning cool with light fog. Minimum temperature 16-20 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 10-15 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Morning cool with light fog. Minimum temperature 20-22 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Morning cool with light fog. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers and heavy rain in Songkha, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. From Surat Thani upward: Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downward: Northeasterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershower.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. From Phuket upward: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershower From Krabi downward: Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershower and offshore.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Partly cloudy. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.