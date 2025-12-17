DSI warns of risks with iris scanning for digital currency, urges swift reporting

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has issued a warning about the risks associated with iris scanning used to exchange for digital currency worth 1,000 baht. The public is urged to report any such incidents immediately.

The issue involves individuals using an iris scanning device called "Orb" to collect iris data from members of the public for identity verification purposes at various locations. They have been inviting people to use an app to exchange this data for cryptocurrency worth between 500 and 1,000 baht.

To prevent potential harm, the DSI advises anyone who has been approached to undergo iris scanning, whether compensated or not, to contact the DSI’s Narcotics Division, Special Case Operations Centres in regions 1-9, or the Southern Border Special Case Operations Centre to provide information.

The public can submit initial details via the provided QR code. For further inquiries, please contact 0-2831-9888 ext. 53902 during business hours.