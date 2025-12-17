Thai MFA reaffirms 3 ceasefire conditions at Dec 22 ASEAN meeting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Thailand has reaffirmed its three conditions for a ceasefire following international calls, particularly from the United States, China, and Malaysia, urging both sides to halt fighting.

The MFA stressed that these conditions are not linked to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ special meeting on December 22, 2025, but would be presented by Thailand if ASEAN members ask about the situation. Thailand is committed to peace but insists that any peace must come with security for the Thai people and their sovereignty.

In a press conference held at the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Joint Press Center at the Army Radio and Television Station on December 17, 2025, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maratee Nalita Andamo, stated that the ministry is in the process of coordinating details for the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ special meeting. This meeting will provide Thailand the opportunity to explain its position and actions in line with international law, as well as to update ASEAN countries on the ongoing situation.