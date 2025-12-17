Thai MFA reaffirms 3 ceasefire conditions at Dec 22 ASEAN meeting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Thailand has reaffirmed its three conditions for a ceasefire following international calls, particularly from the United States, China, and Malaysia, urging both sides to halt fighting.
The MFA stressed that these conditions are not linked to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ special meeting on December 22, 2025, but would be presented by Thailand if ASEAN members ask about the situation. Thailand is committed to peace but insists that any peace must come with security for the Thai people and their sovereignty.
In a press conference held at the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Joint Press Center at the Army Radio and Television Station on December 17, 2025, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maratee Nalita Andamo, stated that the ministry is in the process of coordinating details for the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ special meeting. This meeting will provide Thailand the opportunity to explain its position and actions in line with international law, as well as to update ASEAN countries on the ongoing situation.
Maratee emphasized that Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow would use this opportunity to clarify the situation and Thailand's stance. Thailand has always sought peace from the outset, but peace must be accompanied by security and safety for the Thai people.
Maratee further explained the three conditions Thailand has set for a ceasefire:
She clarified that these three conditions are not linked to the upcoming ASEAN meeting, but if ASEAN members inquire, Thailand will respond by outlining its conditions for peace. Thailand has emphasized that it is not the aggressor in this conflict, but rather Cambodia, which must take responsibility for announcing a ceasefire. Thailand's primary responsibility is to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.
Maratee also stated that the duration of the conflict depends on whether Cambodia is willing to accept these three conditions.