MFA releases summary of high-level calls between Thai, US, and Malaysian leaders

On the evening of 14 November 2025, H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, held a phone conversation with The Honourable Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, with H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkaew, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, also present. The salient points of the conversation are summarized as follows:

- President Trump inquired about the latest situation between Thailand and Cambodia. Prime Minister Anutin then took the opportunity to underline that both sides must adhere to the commitments mutually agreed upon to enable the achievement of peace. Thailand expressed regret that Cambodia was the first to violate those agreements reached between the two parties, particularly in the case of landmines, which is a critical agreement stipulated in the Joint Declaration signed in Malaysia, in which both Thailand and Cambodia agreed to clear unexploded landmines along the common border and not to plant new ones. In this connection, Cambodia continues to evade and distort the facts regarding a recent landmine incident with unsubstantiated arguments. Prime Minister Anutin shared that he personally inspected the scene and can confirm that new landmines were illegally planted, resulting in serious injuries and the loss of a leg for a Thai soldier on a routine patrol. Additionally, Thailand has also invited the ASEAN Observer Team to the area to investigate the incident.