MFA releases summary of high-level calls between Thai, US, and Malaysian leaders

On the evening of 14 November 2025, H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, held a phone conversation with The Honourable Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, with H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkaew, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, also present. The salient points of the conversation are summarized as follows:
- President Trump inquired about the latest situation between Thailand and Cambodia. Prime Minister Anutin then took the opportunity to underline that both sides must adhere to the commitments mutually agreed upon to enable the achievement of peace. Thailand expressed regret that Cambodia was the first to violate those agreements reached between the two parties, particularly in the case of landmines, which is a critical agreement stipulated in the Joint Declaration signed in Malaysia, in which both Thailand and Cambodia agreed to clear unexploded landmines along the common border and not to plant new ones. In this connection, Cambodia continues to evade and distort the facts regarding a recent landmine incident with unsubstantiated arguments. Prime Minister Anutin shared that he personally inspected the scene and can confirm that new landmines were illegally planted, resulting in serious injuries and the loss of a leg for a Thai soldier on a routine patrol. Additionally, Thailand has also invited the ASEAN Observer Team to the area to investigate the incident.
- President Trump inquired about Thailand’s expectations for resolving this issue, to which Prime Minister Anutin confirmed that Thailand is committed to peace, but it is Cambodia that must acknowledge the facts and take responsibility for the incident, including implementing measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Most critically, Thailand must be able to begin demining operations in the 13 areas previously discussed without having to face obstructions to those operations. These operations will ensure the safety of the people on both sides.
- President Trump expressed his understanding and committed to assist Thailand in discussing this matter with Cambodia. He emphasized that both the US and Malaysia are ready to support and enable both sides to move forward in the peace process. He had no intention of interfering with the resolution of issues between the two countries through the existing bilateral mechanisms. Prime Minister Anutin emphasized that all of this depends on Cambodia’s position, because all along, Thailand has been firmly committed to advancing the path to peace. However, in the current situation, Thailand must reserve the right to take the necessary actions to protect Thailand’s sovereignty.
- Following the phone conversation with President Trump, Prime Minister Anutin also spoke by phone with H.E. Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, to share key points discussed with President Trump. Prime Minister Anwar expressed his understanding and shared that he had also spoken with President Trump. In response to a question posed by Foreign Minister Sihasak regarding Malaysia’s plans to move forward in its capacity as ASEAN Chair, Prime Minister Anwar committed to assist in finding ways to move the peace process forward while taking into account the Thai side’s proposal. Prime Minister Anutin then informed Prime Minister Anwar that he had reiterated to the United States that demining was the core of agreements contained in the Joint Declaration.
Prior to the phone conversation between Prime Minister Anutin and President Trump, Prime Minister Anwar had called Prime Minister Anutin to inquire about the situation on the ground and expressed his understanding of Thailand’s position regarding recent incidents. He explained that Malaysia was considering all of this information to help find a way forward.