MFA explains why Thailand cannot sever diplomatic ties with Cambodia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman has clarified that Thailand cannot fully sever diplomatic ties with Cambodia at this point, as it would close off channels for "de-escalating" the ongoing border conflict.

Thailand Needs Diplomatic Channels for De-escalation

Nikorndej Balankura, MFA spokesman and director-general of the MFA’s Department of Information, explained during a press conference that maintaining some level of diplomatic relations is essential to managing the current tensions.

“Cutting all ties would shut down any chance of reducing pressure from both sides, and it would become difficult for the two countries to seek a common ground for peace,” Nikorndej said.