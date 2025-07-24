MFA explains why Thailand cannot sever diplomatic ties with Cambodia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman has clarified that Thailand cannot fully sever diplomatic ties with Cambodia at this point, as it would close off channels for "de-escalating" the ongoing border conflict.
Nikorndej Balankura, MFA spokesman and director-general of the MFA’s Department of Information, explained during a press conference that maintaining some level of diplomatic relations is essential to managing the current tensions.
“Cutting all ties would shut down any chance of reducing pressure from both sides, and it would become difficult for the two countries to seek a common ground for peace,” Nikorndej said.
In response to Thailand’s previous decision to downgrade diplomatic relations, Cambodia announced that it had reduced ties with Thailand to the lowest level. Cambodia also recalled all of its diplomatic staff from Bangkok.
This move followed a series of landmine incidents that injured Thai soldiers along the disputed border, prompting Thailand to recall its ambassador from Phnom Penh and expel Cambodia’s ambassador from Bangkok.
Nikorndej reiterated that the MFA's approach has been gradual, beginning with recalling Thailand's ambassador and requesting Cambodia to do the same. He emphasised that keeping diplomatic ties, even at a reduced level, was necessary for addressing the welfare of Thai nationals living in Cambodia.
The MFA spokesman pointed out that while hundreds of Thais had returned home, there were still several hundred living in Cambodia. This underlined the importance of maintaining communication and diplomatic engagement, even if the relationship is strained.
When asked why Thailand has been patient despite Cambodia’s apparent disregard for international rules, Nikorndej reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to following international law, ASEAN protocols, and UN treaties.
“Thailand has consistently adhered to international law and has remained patient because we did not initiate the conflict. We only defended our territories and our citizens,” he stated.
So far, no ASEAN country or any other international entity has offered to mediate in the ongoing conflict. However, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who is currently in New York, is working to bring the issue before the United Nations. He has already spoken with the UN Security Council chair and key representatives from Japan, Russia, and other major nations.
The MFA has also formally submitted a protest against Cambodia with the UN headoffice in Geneva over the landmine incidents, citing violations of the Ottawa Convention.