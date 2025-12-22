LDP Exec. Hagiuda, Pres. Lai Agree to Boost Japan-Taiwan Ties

Hagiuda, who serves as secretary-general of a suprapartisan league of Japanese lawmakers with a focus on Taiwan, also called for expanding Japan-Taiwan cooperation, which is progressing in semiconductor manufacturing, to a wider range of fields.

Lai urged unity between the two sides, saying that he believes Japan will make a greater contribution to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

If all democracies unite and cooperate, they will not be defeated, he said, in an apparent countermeasure against China.